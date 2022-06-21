CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Here’s a great “scoop” to start summer with!

Krispy Kreme is debuting Original Glazed Soft Serve in 10 markets around the country, including Charlotte.

Their “Original Glazed Soft Serve” is one-of-a-kind ice cream made from their secret glazed doughnut recipe. So yes, the ice cream tastes like a glazed doughnut. It’s available in shakes, cones and cups with fresh made waffle cones.

Shops that will be offering the ice cream beginning Tuesday are:

2116 Hawkins St, Charlotte, NC

119 N. Sharon Amity Rd., Charlotte, NC

8018 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord, NC

9301 East Independence Blvd., Matthews, NC

8800 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Pineville, NC

1428 W. Innes Street, Salisbury, NC,

1525 Celanese Rd., Ste. 102, Rock Hill, SC

1641 Blowing Rock Rd., Boone, NC

2990 E. Franklin Square, Gastonia, NC

The company calls this new treat “an original ice cream that only Krispy Kreme can provide.”

“The introduction of Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream is a big day for Krispy Kreme and our fans,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer. “Our fans love Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and they also love rich, creamy, ice cream. We’re confident their love of ice cream and for Krispy Kreme is going to go to an entirely new level after they experience these deliciously unique shakes, cones and cups. We’re thrilled to begin our rollout on the first day of summer.”

Fans should visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/icecream to find more shops offering the ice cream.