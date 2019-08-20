A Loving Home: Alexis

Alexis is an artistic, bright 13-year-old girl looking for a healthy, loving home. Alexis has a very nurturing spirit and hopes to one day join the medical field delivering babies.

“I’m nice and I love spending time with people, like going places, having fun, out to eat together, or playing games,” explained Alexis.

Alexis knows how to have a good time and finding new games to play. She also enjoys learning.

“I like ELA and Science because half of the time you get to do experiments, and that’s the fun part,” says Alexis.

Her interest in Science and love for kids is drawing her to the medical profession.

Alexis said it would be her responsibility to care for the little ones.

“The reason I want to do that is that I love babies, for one…and it’s always good to protect them, you always be there for them no matter what,” expressed Alexis.

One of Alexis’s hidden talents is her ability to draw and paint. She enjoys drawing characters from some of her favorite shows.

Alexis’s ideal family would be loving and nurturing with a female figure.

“I want somebody who will love me and care for me no matter what. And I also want a little sister,” says Alexis.

She would do great with younger siblings, and although she’s only 13 years old, Alexis is scared time is running out.

“I’m starting to get older, trying to find a family could be hard because I’m getting older,” says Alexis.

Alexis needs a family that will support her interests and talents, along with providing stability.

If you are interested in learning more on adopting Alexis you can call Children’s Home Society of North Carolina at 919-600-8757 or visit their website at www.CHSNC.org