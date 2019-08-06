A Loving Home: Brandon

Brandon is a charismatic, outgoing, funny 15-year-old boy who is ready for a family to call his own. Brandon’s down to Earth personality allows him to get along with just about everyone.

Brandon has a deep love for music, specifically Country and Rap.

“Music is a form of life like that’s how you get your feelings out there, like expressing yourself,” says Brandon.

When Brandon is not busy writing music, he’s enjoying the outdoors.

“I like playing outside, going in the woods, I like fishing, I like playing in the woods, building stuff, and taking things apart,” adds Brandon.

Brandon says he would like to join the military one day.

Brandon has been in the foster care system for almost five years and says he is tired of being alone.

“I haven’t been able to cope with my stuff…helpless, makes me feel like nobody wants me to be totally honest,” expresses Brandon.

Brandon says his ideal family will be patient, energetic, have a great sense of humor, and be loving.

If you are interested in learning more on adopting Brandon you can call Children’s Home Society of North Carolina at 919-600-8757 or visit their website at www.CHSNC.org