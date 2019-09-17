A Loving Home: Caroline

Caroline is a 16-year-old girl who defines strength. She is very respectful and always has an optimistic perspective on life. Caroline has been in the system since she was 12 and is in need of a permanent home.

“The family that I want right now, is a family that one, can love me, and two care for me. It’s like, you have to be safe with people,” says Caroline.

Caroline loves school and enjoys learning different subjects. Caroline also desires a family with stability and support.

“I could tell you I’m a survivor. I’ve been through a lot…I try to put that past to the past, and look towards the future, “expresses Caroline.

Caroline has a strong faith and grew up attending church. She enjoys going to Bible study each week too.

If you are interested in learning more on adopting Caroline you can call Children’s Home Society of North Carolina at 919-600-8757 or visit their website at www.CHSNC.org