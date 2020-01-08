A Loving Home: Foster Families Needed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) There is a desperate need for foster families in our state of North Carolina. Methodist Home for Children is a local non-profit organization that is aiming to help individuals become licensed, foster parents.

Tonya Askew is a Foster Care Licensing Supervisor and has been working in the industry for over 24 years.

“In the state of North Carolina, it’s a given 11,000 to 12,000 youth in foster care,” says Askew.

The problem is, there aren’t enough foster families to cater to each child’s needs. Maybe you have thought about it, maybe it’s something that’s been heavy on your heart for a while now, but you just didn’t have all the information. MHFC is here to answer all of your questions and help you get started with the process.

“You don’t have to be perfect to be a foster parent or foster family. We are looking for families that are teachable, that are nurturers, and willing to provide that safe and loving environment, and just willing to step in and be that gap,” explains Askew.

You can be single or married, but you have to be 21 years old. You should have a stable home and income, and space to care for the child.

“Fostering is no different of parenting your own, and we would equip our parents with extensive training, I think that’s one of the things that stand out about Methodist,” says Askew.

The first step is to reach out to MHFC. You can email, call, or visit their website by clicking here.

They will get back to you within 24 hours. Information sessions will then be offered, and they are held at least once a month.

If you are debating whether this is for you, Askew encourages you to go for it.

“Just take the plunge, just do it, I have talked to many foster parents throughout the years, and they all say it’s extremely rewarding,” adds Askew.

Methodist Home For Children’s contact info is below:

Methodist Home for Children

1041 Washington Street

Raleigh, NC 27605-1259

Phone

919.833.2834

888.305.4321

Fax 919.755.1833