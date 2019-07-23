A Loving Home: Lexi

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- Lexi is a 13-year-old intelligent, unique girl who is looking for her forever family. She’s very mature for her age, confident, and speaks very well for herself.

A good book and the sun is what Lexi enjoys the most.

“Twilight, I’m reading the series right now; I’m on the third book,” says Lexi.

She says reading a good book just relaxes her.

“It takes my mind off things,” she adds.

Lexi considers herself a girly girl that loves fashion and enjoys wearing heels. From high heels to high grades, Lexi prides herself on her work ethic.

Lexi says she gets really good grades and enjoys studying.

“I like to learn new things every day,” says Lexi.

Lexi’s ideal family would be a two-parent home. A family with structure, support, and acceptance.

“For the past 8 years I’ve been without a family, moving from foster home to foster home, group home to group home, and I’m just ready to stay with one family and let them care and love me, that I never had with my parents,” expressed Lexi.

Through no fault of her own, Lexi was forced to have to grow up with a tough past that made her feel very lonely.

“If they take me in, love me for me, not me trying to be someone else,” says Lexi.

If you are interested in learning more on adopting Lexi you can call Children’s Home Society of North Carolina at 919-600-8757 or visit their website at www.CHSNC.org