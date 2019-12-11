A Loving Home: Little Red Stocking Fund, Give back today

Photo Courtesy of: CHSNC

The holiday season is right around the corner and this week WNCT is highlighting Children’s Home Society of North Carolina’s charitable efforts. The Little Red Stocking Fund has been around for 90 years, with every dollar raised going towards children and families across the state.

12,000 kids in North Carolina are in foster care.

Over 500 kids age out of the system each year.

There was 121,000 cases investigated last year in our state, of child abuse and neglect, according to CHSNC.

You can make a difference today towards thousands of kids across North Carolina, by supporting the Little Red Stocking Fund. For more information and to donate to the Little Red Stocking campaign, please call 1-800-632-1400 or visit www.chsnc.org.