A Loving Home: Methodist Home for Children

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Methodist Home for Children is an organization that has been around for over a century.

It originated in downtown Raleigh, as an orphanage and evolved into a non-profit organization that serves all throughout the state, including right here in Eastern North Carolina.

Methodist Home for Children works hard to not only keep families together but also help find a foster family or permanent home for kids.

Cindy Tripp is the Development Officer with MHFC and says joining the team was one of the best decisions she’s ever made.

“I have three children of my own, so I really have a heart for children, and as soon as I got the notice the organization and saw what a wonderful difference they were making, I was happy I did it,” says Tripp.

Tripp says the organization began to shift as the needs of families began to change.

“Our board of directors realized that we needed to be out in the communities of North Carolina, serving kids and families where they are,” adds Tripp.

The non-profit has expanded tremendously, where they are involved with foster care, adoptions, in-home services, like preservation, and have several different group homes to better serve the children.

“A lot of times, it’s the power of family that helps a child overcome adverse situations, but it’s not always the traditional mom and dad family,” explains Tripp.

Methodist Home for Children’s priority is safety and stability for each child. But they can’t do it alone. They need individuals like you to step up and volunteer.

For more information on how you can get involved with MHFC or are in need of assistance, you can check out their website at www.MHFC.org