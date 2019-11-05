A Loving Home- Terell

Terell is a 12-year-old super intelligent, funny pre-teen who is in need of a forever family.

Terell is very mature for his age.

His ability to build, connect, and navigate through Tech-Nic Lego Bricks comes as second nature.

“It’s just the things you see that people have built and broken, and put it into different maps, so other people could build them. It’s remarkable,” says Terell.

Those words coming from a child taken from his biological family, moved from home to home, now hoping to put the pieces together forming a family.

Tiffany Leak is Terell’s caseworker and says the ideal family for Terell would be a family that can fulfill that desire and dynamic that he’s looking for.

Terell desires stability and permanency.

“…because I don’t like moving, I don’t want to be living alone, and I need it for that support,” Terell explains.

Terell hopes on becoming an entrepreneur or electrical engineer.

9 On Your Side’s Angie Quezada with Terell at the WNCT studio.

“He’s a very unique kid, and he has a very outgoing personality. His sense of humor is to die for. And you really need to get to know him to understand it, but he loves animals, and he loves outdoor activities,” says Leak.

If you are interested in learning more on adopting Terell you can call Children’s Home Society of North Carolina at 919-600-8757 or visit their website at www.CHSNC.org