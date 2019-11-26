A Loving Home: Trevor

(WNCT) We welcomed a new face here at WNCT, 14-year-old Trevor. Trevor wanted to see behind the scenes here at 9 On Your Side and how we go about operations and our newscast.

Trevor had the chance to meet with editors, reporters, producers, and learning first hand how a news department operates. His love for technology may play a major role in his future career.

“I haven’t had a family for about 7 to 8 years,” expressed Trevor.

Kimberly Little is Trevor’s adoption specialist, and says the ideal family for Trevor would be a two-parent home, but definitely with a male influence.

“He’s shy at first when you first meet him, but then as you get to know him, he’s crazy and so much fun,” says Little.

“Trevor is so sweet, he loves to open doors, car doors, regular doors for women,” Little adds.

Trevor is very polite and well mannered. He is very loving and will need special attention.

“I think Trevor needs to be the only child, if not the only child, the baby of the family, he needs the attention that he has not gotten in a while, ” explains Little.

Trevor also has a younger sister who he is very close with and will need an adoptive family that will support and nurture their relationship.

If you are interested in learning more on adopting Trevor you can call Children’s Home Society of North Carolina at 919-600-8757 or visit their website at www.CHSNC.org