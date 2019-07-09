A Loving Home: Vanessa

Vanessa is a 9-year-old, sweet, brave girl with a huge imagination. Her case worker Farron Floyd has been working with Vanessa for nearly 3 years and says Vanessa has never met a stranger, but she’s hoping to meet her forever family soon.

“Vanessa is just fun and loving, she has a larger than life imagination,” says Floyd.

We spent the day at Wet n Wild in Greensboro where Vanessa didn’t hesitate to jump on the water slides.

“I did twist and turns, it was fun,” expressed Vanessa.

Vanessa even offered to help me out in the water, since I was afraid of big slides.

“She loves to have fun, she enjoys people, she never really meets a stranger anywhere she goes. She loves making friends, and she loves for people to be her friend,” adds Floyd.

Vanessa loves pizza, watermelon, and fruit punch. When it comes to her future career, she hopes to take the center stage one day.

“I famous rockstar, and working at a pet shelter, to help little pets and I’m hoping to get to adopt one,” says Vanessa.

An ideal family for Vanessa would be either a two-parent or single mom home. A home that is ready to nurture her creativity. Siblings would be great for Vanessa, but Floyd recommends that Vanessa will be the youngest child or the only child.

If you are interested in learning more on adopting Vanessa you can call Children’s Home Society of North Carolina at 919-600-8757 or visit their website at www.CHSNC.org