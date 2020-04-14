A Loving Home: Virtual Adoption

(WKBN)- The Coronavirus has forced many of us to connect with people in ways we never have before. Our sister station, WKBN in Youngstown, Ohio shared an amazing story about virtual adoption.

An Ohio courtroom used new technology for the first time last week to help a local family grow. It isn’t something you see online every day. In fact, it’s a first for Mahoning County Probate Judge Robert Rusu.

New parents, Megan and Matt Gambrel had adopted Erin Rose Gambrel. She was born in August in Arizona. They also adopted Erin’s older sister Allie on Good Friday a year ago.

They discovered they could have a virtual adoption ceremony and took advantage of the opportunity!

“Thought it was a good idea since everybody would still be able to see each other, and we didn’t want to put off a happy occasion,” says Megan Gambrel.

Both parents are local attorneys. As it happened the lawyer for the birth mother reached out to them since the coupe had already adopted her other daughter Allie.

“We had no hesitation for getting another child from this woman,” said Matt Gambrel.

The equipment and software needed for the virtual hearings was purchased using an $11,000 grant from the Ohio Supreme Court.

The judge admits, the Coronavirus Pandemic is causing delays in many cases. He says some courts may ultimately need months or even years to clear their backlog.

Judge Rusu says the new software could prove to be a silver lining of sorts.