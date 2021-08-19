1 in 4 North Carolinians believe alcohol is too freely available in public venues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In North Carolina, almost 1 in 4 people, or 24%, believe alcohol is far too freely available in public venues, according to a survey by Adcare.com.

Alcohol has increasingly been sold in places not normally associated with booze; movie theaters, zoos, coffee shops and supermarkets. But is all of this making alcohol too freely available and normalizing its consumption too much?

At least 41% of respondents across the U.S. believe that alcohol should be banned in venues where children are present. There are 54% of respondents across the U.S. who say intoxicated people in public venues make them nervous. There are 29% of respondents across the U.S. who say alcohol companies market their products too aggressively, flooding TV, movie theater screens, social media, the internet, billboards and more.

