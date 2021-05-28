10 of the best places to grab a burger in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A burger with chips? No, not on the side. In the burger.

You can find it in Myrtle Beach, along with a sloppy joe burger, mom and pop places and some nationally-known chains heralded by Grand Strand reviewers.

Here are some of the 10 best places to grab a burger in Myrtle Beach, according to Yelp.

Burky’s Grill

Address: 4001 N. Kings Hwy

Reviewers don’t have any beef with Burky’s Grill. More than 225 reviewers have given the business an average of four and a half stars, out of five. One reviewer wrote, “For a mom and pop burger place this is by far the best one I have eaten at. Burgers were seasoned perfectly.”

ART Burger Sushi Bar

Address: 706 N. Ocean Blvd

Self-described as an “oceanfront gourmet burger restaurant and sushi bar,” the business also serves liquid nitrogen adult beverages and edible cocktails. More than 870 reviewers on Yelp have given ART Burger Sushi Bar an average of four stars.

Wahlburgers

Address: 1320 Celebrity Circle

The national chain’s menu items — like its BBQ bacon burger and open-faced sloppy joes — have given Wahlburgers an average of three and a half stars out of more than 590 ratings.

BurgerFi

Address: 1410 Ocean Blvd

The business, which has been around for about a decade, has three and a half stars and more than 50 ratings on Yelp. The company touts that it’s sauce uses more than 12 fresh ingredients and takes more than 40 minutes to make.

Fuddruckers

Address: 2101 North Kings Hwy

The national chain’s local location has more than 130 reviews giving it an average of three and a half stars. Reviewers applauded the buffet toppings area, and as one reviewer put it, “Fuddruckers logo claims to have the, ‘Worlds Greatest Hamburgers’! As far as I’m concerned they almost do!”

River City Cafe

Address: 9550 Shore Dr.

Reviewers have pointed out the tastiness of River City Cafe’s more unique menu items, such as its nachos crunch burger that includes chips inside, and a mac and cheese burger. More than 100 reviewers have given it an average of five stars, with one writing, “The creativity of this menu is top notch.”

The Barrel Sports Bar & Grill

Address: 2303 S. Kings Highway

More than 80 reviews have given the business an average of four and a half stars. The business is child-friendly until 9 a.m. and embraces the motto, “Enter as strangers, leave as friends.”

Cook Out

Address:1800 N Kings Highway

While the line is normally long, reviewers note that they always get served quickly. One reviewer compared Cook Out to In-N-Out Burger, and several mentioned that the business has good burgers for its price. More than 150 reviewers have given it an average of four stars.

Brother’s Grill

Address: 5900 N Kings Hwy

Brother’s Grill seems to be known more for its gyros than its burgers, and reviewers have given it four and a half stars, out of 130 reviews. It’s burger selection is fairly small and includes the cheekily-named Chris P. Bacon Burger.

Hamburger Joe’s

Address: 712 48th Ave S.

Hamburger Joe’s, which has an average of four stars from more than 500 reviews, claims it has “the best buns on the beach.” One reviewer said that the business is a “no-frills” burger joint, and others have mentioned it has fast service and good prices.