AAA says gas prices in the Carolinas face downward trend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — AAA says gas prices in the Carolinas face a downward trend as crude oil has dropped to the lowest price since May.

Crude oil prices saw a substantial decline of $5 a barrel for the week as gas prices in the Carolinas see a downward trend that could spell good news for motorists.

North Carolina’s current gas price average sits at $2.89 a gallon, seeing a three-cent decline on the week. At $3.16, today’s national gas price average is 98 cents more than a year ago and 56 cents more than two years ago.

While Tuesday’s national average is just two cents cheaper than last Monday, by the end of the week it could be even less. For updated state and metro prices, check out the link here.