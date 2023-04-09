GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Nearly half of the Americans that have credit cards can’t pay off their balance each month and 71% are rethinking their spending habits this year.

Play USA surveyed 1,003 Americans about their spending habits and found many people are in debt, struggling with impulsive buying, having anxiety about finances and experiencing buyers remorse.

The average person has around $2,893 in credit card debt and nearly 30% of people are also hiding their financial concerns from friends or family.

The top purchase regret is dining out and another instigator of buyers remorse seems to be alcohol. The median amount Americans admit to having spent while drunk shopping in one night is $150. Impulse buyers said the average amount spent on unplanned purchases is around $220.

Those surveyed also said that they tend to celebrate events and good news by purchasing things that they’ve been eyeing on the shelf.

When it comes to worrying about finances, 69% of Americans say that they have financial anxiety. Inflation is a concern of 78% of people and nearly 40% of Americans believe their finances will not improve in 2023.

Click here to find out more about the full findings of the survey.