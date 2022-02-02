Apartmentlist.com: Greenville rental rates up 2.7% in January

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wonder why the minimum wage rates haven’t increased but the rent in town has started to shoot up in Greenville?

Many in Greenville have started to see rent prices spike in recent months and are wondering what’s going on in town. While Greenville and North Carolina as a whole have not raised the minimum wage, that has not stopped housing prices and rent rates from continuing to rise. A new report from ApartmentList.com shows Greenville’s rent has raised sharply over the past month, as much as 2.7%. Tenants are feeling it.

According to ApartmentList.com, while Greenville’s rent prices have risen, it’s still lower than the national average.

Greenville’s median two-bedroom rent of $909 is below the national average of $1,285. Nationwide, rents have grown by 17.8% over the past year compared to the 15.7% rise in Greenville.

While Greenville’s rents rose sharply over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including New York City (+33.5%), Phoenix (+27.9%), and Miami (+27.0%).

Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $2,681, which is nearly three times the price in Greenville.

Apartmentlist.com also included in its February Rent Report, a complete list with pricing data through January 2022. Some highlights below include: