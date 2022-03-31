GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Many residents in Greenville have been affected by the high gas prices as of late. Now, many residents in Greenville are experiencing rent increases.

At the beginning of the year, people in Greenville saw a rate increase of 2.7% in the month of January. According to Apartmentlist.com, rent in Greenville increased 3.8% month-over-month in March, compared to a 0.8% increase nationally.

In the study Apartmentlist.com concluded:

Year-over-year rent growth in Greenville currently stands at 14.4%, compared to 0.8% at this time last year. Rents in Greenville are up by 15.3% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Median rents in Greenville currently stand at $722 for a 1-bedroom apartment and $950 for a two-bedroom.

