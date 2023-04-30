GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas prices are falling for the first time in weeks as demand at the pump decreases.

Analysts have observed that the price of gas may have reached a peak for the summer season. The national average for a gallon of gasoline this week sits nearly a full dollar below the average price a year ago as motorists were rattled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its impact on oil prices.

“While it’s possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement.

A gallon of gas was $3.63 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of April 28.

North Carolina by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.42

– 1-week change: -$0.09 (-2.5%)

– 1-year change: -$0.40 (-10.4%)

– Record average gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.98

– 1-week change: -$0.05 (-1.2%)

– 1-year change: -$1.00 (-20.1%)

– Record high average diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

#1. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.55

#2. Raleigh: $3.49

#3. Rocky Mount: $3.46

#4. Greensboro: $3.44

#5. Wilmington: $3.43

#6. Greenville: $3.43

#7. Asheville: $3.42

#8. Burlington: $3.42

#9. Winston-Salem: $3.41

#10. Fayetteville: $3.40

#11. Jacksonville: $3.40

#12. New Bern: $3.38

#13. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.38

#14. Goldsboro: $3.38

#15. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $3.35

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.88

#2. Hawaii: $4.78

#3. Arizona: $4.70

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.11

#2. Arkansas: $3.21

#3. Texas: $3.21