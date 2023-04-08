GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries shocked markets this week when it announced it would cut back oil production. This move will likely impact Americans’ wallets as they fill up their gas tanks in the coming weeks.

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement this week that oil prices have somewhat stabilized as markets have digested the news. However, he noted that “the cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of what we pay at the pump, so drivers may not catch a break at the pump any time soon.”

A gallon of gas was $3.58 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of April 7.

Ohio, Delaware, and Maryland drivers have seen the most significant price increases at the pump over the last week.

North Carolina by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.41

– Week change: +$0.06 (+1.9%)

– Year change: -$0.50 (-12.8%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.04

– Week change: -$0.02 (-0.5%)

– Year change: -$0.96 (-19.1%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

#1. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.45

#2. Wilmington: $3.45

#3. Jacksonville: $3.44

#4. Raleigh: $3.44

#5. New Bern: $3.44

#6. Rocky Mount: $3.43

#7. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.43

#8. Fayetteville: $3.42

#9. Goldsboro: $3.40

#10. Greenville: $3.40

#11. Winston-Salem: $3.39

#12. Burlington: $3.39

#13. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $3.37

#14. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $3.35

#15. Asheville: $3.34

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.87

#2. Hawaii: $4.79

#3. Arizona: $4.37

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.11

#2. Arkansas: $3.15

#3. Kansas: $3.17