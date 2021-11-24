As gas prices continue to rise, here’s when you can expect some relief this holiday season

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The national average for a gallon of gas is now $3.40 per gallon as we’re approaching the busiest travel day of the year. Chief Travel Correspondent Hawker Vanguard breaks down how soon you can expect some relief at the pump.

The cost of gas is topping out at record prices across the country ahead of the Thanksgiving travel surge that’s expected to ramp up Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

“People are leaving now, they’re leaving earlier. So they can try and beat the traffic. There’s really no sweet spot, as far as a sweet spot, for Thanksgiving travel, especially this year,” Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas said.

Wright said the price at the pump shouldn’t come as a sticker shock.

“You’re going to see higher prices at the pump. In fact, it’s going to be the highest price we’ve seen over the Thanksgiving holiday in eight years,” Wright explained.

“If I go anywhere else other than work, I can spend $150 a week easily. It’s ridiculous – gas prices have gotten out of control,” one Charlotte resident told FOX 46.

Some are still uneasy about shelling out so much to make the trek for some Thanksgiving turkey.

“I fill up with gas on Sundays and it will last me about a week, even though I drive a Honda Accord. I look for the cheapest gas because I put super in it,” another Charlotte resident said.

A move made by President Biden on Tuesday could help. His plan to release nearly 50 million barrels from our National Oil Reserves could help temporarily.

So, how long could it take to see the dollars and cents roll back at your next fill-up?

“You’re not gonna see prices go down. Some people think we will see some relief for the Thanksgiving holiday. You won’t see that. Prices are going to continue to be elevated as we head to end-of-the-year travel,” Wright explained.

It’s not the news consumers want to hear as many expect to pay for more to cross off all the items on their holiday shopping list.

“I can’t buy everything everyone wants, because I have to be conscious of fuel,” a Charlotte resident said.

President Biden’s move is rare but not unheard of. The United States has tapped into our reserve just three times in our nation’s history. The last time was in 2011 when Libya had supply issues. Before that, we opened our oil reserves once in 1991 during the Gulf War, and again in 2005 following Hurricane Katrina.