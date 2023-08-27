GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — A declining price for oil is keep gas prices lower this week as hurricane activity in the Gulf of Mexico has experts warning of the potential for higher prices in the coming weeks.

Americans will also be looking to fuel up for the Labor Day holiday, which can typically drive prices slightly higher due to the increase in demand. Last year was the first year to see travel demand around the holiday rebound to pre-pandemic levels. Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline also sits at about the same place it did one year ago.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of August 25.

North Carolina by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.53

– Week change: -$0.05 (-1.5%)

– Year change: -$0.04 (-1.0%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.20

– Week change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)

– Year change: -$0.67 (-13.7%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

#1. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.62

#2. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $3.60

#3. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.57

#4. Raleigh: $3.56

#5. Greensboro: $3.55

#6. Asheville: $3.54

#7. Winston-Salem: $3.54

#8. Goldsboro: $3.53

#9. Wilmington: $3.53

#10. Rocky Mount: $3.51

#11. Greenville: $3.48

#12. Jacksonville: $3.47

#13. Burlington: $3.46

#14. New Bern: $3.44

#15. Fayetteville: $3.40

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.26

#2. Washington: $5.07

#3. Hawaii: $4.79

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.30

#2. Louisiana: $3.39

#3. South Carolina: $3.42