GREENVILLE, N.C (Stacker.com) — Gas prices are hovering closer to $4 per gallon this month as the cost of oil has risen, driven higher by Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut production.

A gallon of gas was $3.84 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of August 11.

Gas prices haven’t been this high on average since October 2022. Experts have warned that when producers push prices beyond $4, it could result in consumers pulling back on how often they fill up the tank. Leaders around the globe are concerned that rising gas prices could reignite inflationary stress for consumers just as things are beginning to calm down.

North Carolina by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.60

– 1-week change: -$0.02 (-0.5%)

– 1-year change: -$0.10 (-2.6%)

– Record average gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Current diesel price: $4.14

– 1-week change: +$0.13 (+3.3%)

– 1-year change: -$0.84 (-16.9%)

– Record high average diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

#1. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.65

#2. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.65

#3. Raleigh: $3.63

#4. Wilmington: $3.62

#5. Greenville: $3.62

#6. Winston-Salem: $3.61

#7. Jacksonville: $3.60

#8. Goldsboro: $3.60

#9. Greensboro: $3.60

#10. Rocky Mount: $3.59

#11. Asheville: $3.56

#12. Fayetteville: $3.56

#13. New Bern: $3.54

#14. Burlington: $3.54

#15. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $3.53

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.11

#2. Washington: $5.02

#3. Hawaii: $4.78

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.32

#2. Alabama: $3.43

#3. Louisiana: $3.43