GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the rising cost of just about everything, Thanksgiving is also going to be a little pricier. So, the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina is giving some shopping tips ahead of the holiday.

The BBB says it’s important for shoppers to know where and how to get the best deals, and that may mean taking the time to shop around.

Meredith Radford, a communications specialist with BBB Eastern North Carolina, said inflation can affect grocery prices, which is why you should try your best to look at cheaper alternatives.

“If you’re used to getting a particular brand of cranberry sauce or whatever, then maybe look around, try to find a better deal,” Radford said. “That way you can still enjoy thanksgiving with your friends and family and save a couple bucks too.”

With shoppers buying the usual turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and more other Thanksgiving classics, Radford said people should be weary of price gouging on certain products because price gouging is common around the holidays.

“Price gouging happens when a seller spikes the price of goods,” Radford said. “It can be good during those times to do research, maybe check out prices from a few different places either online or in person, and try to get the best deal.”

Radford also said even though ordering groceries through apps may be convenient and easy, she said that will cost you more.

“They can be really great and convenient, but they also often carry a lot of fees or can carry fees. So you will end up spending more than you would going to a grocery store and restaurant yourself to get those same items,” Radford said. “As far as saving money goes, it’s not always the best route to take. also to make sure, you’re on the actual website so that you don’t end up ordering groceries that don’t exist, and then you’re out of money.”

