BBB has some tips for you on holiday exchange

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you have gifts you need to return this holiday season, the Better Business Bureau has some great tips for you.

In the rush of the hustle and bustle, it’s easy to overlook and forget certain things. But, here are some tips from the BBB to stay on track. Make sure you keep your receipt, the original packaging, bring your identification and the original form of payment with you. It’s also important to make your returns in a timely manner.

“Almost all return policies are valid only during a specific time period and too, many stores modify the return period during the holidays. don’t miss your chance to make a return and take that item back to the store without any delay,” said Nick Hill with the BBB of Eastern NC.

The BBB says one positive outcome of COVID is some are more lenient with their return policies.

