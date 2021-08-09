BBB of ENC provides back to school safety tips

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Representatives at the Better Business Bureau are now offering tips for students and families alike when it comes to back-to-school preparations.

“Even if it’s someone that you really think you trust, you can never be totally 100% sure of what they’re going to do with your personal info,” said Nick Hill, BBB Communications Specialist.

The Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina is now offering tips for you and your friends and family members on ways to stay safe ahead of the next school year.

Nick Hill is the communications specialist at the BBB of Eastern NC. He says, college students are actually some of the most vulnerable to identity theft and that they should take proper caution.

“One of the things that they should really be doing is sending that sensitive mail to their permanent home or post office box,” said Hill.

He also notes online information protection should be at the forefront of student’s minds.

“College kids are online all the time and when they’re online all the time they have all these logins and all these passwords so when you’re making a password make sure it’s really strong and make sure you are using different passwords for different websites,” said Hill.

The BBB is also providing tips on back-to-school shopping, also noting that online scams are very common in that realm as well.

“People are shopping online more than ever before so of course staying safe while shopping online is going to be a priority for students,” said Hill.

URLs should have a lock icon, as well as the “s” in the HTTPS portion of the link. This indicates the website is secure.

“A smaller popular website may have comparable items to those bigger stores like Amazon or Target but that isn’t always the best route,” said Hill.

Overall noting that there are plenty of ways to save money, like looking for discounts students can apply.

“A lot of stores and software companies offer these student discounts if you have either a .edu email or you can present your student ID,” said Hill.

