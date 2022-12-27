RALEIGH, N.C. — After the holidays have come and gone, invariably there are a few unwanted gifts left behind.

From ill-fitting clothing to duplicates of items you already own, chances are you have gifts that just have to go. Before grabbing your gift receipts and heading out with parcels in tow, find out how to return your unwanted presents successfully. With tips from the Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern North Carolina (BBB), you’ll find the process quick and painless.

Timing is everything

Check your gift receipt to see how much time you have to return your gift. Different shops have different policies, especially during the holidays. Consumers who may be used to having as many as 45 days to return gifts might be surprised to learn they have only 30 days or even just ten. Shortening the amount of time for returns and making specific requirements for different types of merchandise are all store issues that consumers need to be aware of.

Keep in mind stores aren’t required by law to accept or give refunds, exchanges or credit unless the items were defective or misrepresented. Many retailers consider all sales to be final. So it is important to carefully read the shop’s policy, which they’re required by law to display. Check your receipt or the shop’s website for information regarding their return policies, so when you visit the store you know what to expect.

Five rules for a successful return

Keep the following tips in mind as you return your unwanted presents. Our simple rules can help ensure you’re able to head back home with an item you love — or get your money back.

Bring your receipt! This is essential. Bring your receipt when returning or exchanging a gift. Although it could be awkward to ask your friend or family member if they have the receipt if they are the ones who gifted the item to you. Fully understand the store’s return policies. Sometimes sale and clearance items are not eligible for a refund. A shop’s regular return policy may only apply to certain items. Call ahead or check return policies online prior to going to the store. Was the item purchased online? Most online vendors post return policies on their websites. Your online purchase may have been delivered with preprinted return forms (ask the gift giver). If you received a confirmation email or digital receipt, return policy information may be included. Retain original tags and packaging. Don’t cut tags from clothing and keep all packaging. Sometimes vendors require that the item you’re returning be contained within its original box or wrappings. Understand there may be exceptions. Although the store in which you’re trying to return an item may advertise that they offer returns or exchanges, there may be exceptions. Some garments, like hats and intimate apparel, can’t be returned due to health regulations. Bring identification. Return fraud costs retailers billions of dollars each year. As a result, many shop owners take great care in tracking customer returns. You may be asked to provide identification when you return an item.

For more information about BBB, visit BBB.org.