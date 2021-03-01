BBB Offers Tips for 2021 Tax Season

RALEIGH, N.C. (March 1, 2021) – In the last year, many have had to navigate job loss, business closures, and federal financial aid so as tax season approaches it’s more important than ever to get started early. Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina (BBB) offers the following information on the 2021 tax season.

“The pandemic brought with it unchartered territories in regards to employment and federal aid, leaving many Americans confused about their financial situation ahead of the tax filing deadline of April 15th,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, president, and CEO of BBB. “To eliminate unnecessary frustration or financial loss, it’s important to remain vigilant against potential scams this tax season.”

Each year con artists attempt to use the Social Security Numbers of unsuspecting Americans to file phony tax returns to try and steal refunds.

BBB offers the following tips to avoid scammers this tax season:

File early. The best way to avoid tax identity theft is to file your taxes as early as possible before a scammer has the chance to use your information.

BBB Tips for Hiring a Tax Preparer:

Filing taxes can be overwhelming, especially if you have a complex tax situation. This is why many Americans use a tax preparer to help them navigate the process, but there are a few things to consider before hiring someone to help:

Review the tax preparer’s credentials. Enrolled Agents, CPAs, and tax attorneys are all qualified to represent their clients to the IRS on all matters. Other preparers can help you with forms and basic matters, but cannot represent you in case of an audit.

If you think you’ve been the victim of ID theft or tax scams, you can report them to BBB’s Scam Tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker. For additional information, or to research trustworthy tax preparers, visit bbb.org. Visit irs.gov for deadlines and other important tax information.