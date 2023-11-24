RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The 2023 holiday shopping season promises to be an unpredictable one. High inflation rates and increased prices of consumer goods are already throwing a wrench into holiday shopping.

Electronics, toys, and other products will be (or already are) in short supply, and retailers are struggling to staff up as the shopping season nears.

Just like in 2022, people plan to start their holiday shopping early. Watch out for deals well before Black Friday sales. Retailers are also expecting to see even more people shopping online.

Product shortages and increased online shopping will likely result in more online purchase scams this year. These scams accounted for nearly a third of all scams reported to BBB Scam Tracker in 2022, according to the 2022 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report. Shortages are likely to make purchase scams even more common as desperate shoppers turn to shady websites in hopes of finding this year’s must-have gift.

BBB recommends the following tips to “Shop Safe, Shop Smart” this holiday season:

Research before you buy. Use BBB.org and shopper reviews to do your homework before paying. Also, read our tips for spotting phony reviews.

If the deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. According to BBB research, the price was the top motivating factor for people who made a purchase and lost money. Don’t shop on price alone.

Beware of fake websites. Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, research the age of the domain, and search for contact information. See BBB’s tips for identifying a fake website.

Professional photos do not mean it’s a real offer. Respondents reported that website photos motivated them to engage with scammers, especially for pets/pet supplies, clothing/accessories, and vehicles.

Make sure the website is secure. Look for the “HTTPS” in the URL (the s is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar. Never enter payment or personal information into a website with only “HTTP” – it is NOT secure.

Be careful purchasing sought-after products, especially during the holiday season. The risk of online purchase scams rises during the holidays because more people are making online purchases, and scammers offer the most popular products for the season at great prices.

Beware of making quick purchases while scrolling through social media. Scammers have access to tools they need to learn about your buying behaviors, offering exactly what you want at enticingly low prices.

Use secure and traceable transactions and payment methods. According to BBB’s research, those who paid with a credit card were less likely to lose money. Be cautious when using digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards, or other non-traditional payment methods. Learn more about payment types and how to use each safely.

Shipment tracking information can be faked. Look closely to make sure it is a legitimate business. Avoid clicking on the tracking link; go to the ‘shipper’s website and type in the code to see if it is real.

Ask for gift receipts. Gift receipts generally include a description of the item purchased, but do not disclose the price paid. Without proof-of-purchase, the recipient may be turned down for returning or exchanging the item, or risk receiving an exchange at a lower price.

For more information

Read more BBB holiday tips.

Only make purchases from businesses who adhere to the BBB Standards for Trust. Read more about BBB’s Accreditation Standards.

For more information about BBB, visit BBB.org.