GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With Christmas Eve on Saturday, a lot of shoppers are out buying presents last minute. However, stores may have limited items.

The Better Business Bureau is offering tips on how to successfully return those items that may be the wrong size, a duplicate or something you don’t want. According to the BBB, there are five rules to guarantee a successful return.

Providing a gift receipt with presents and checking the store’s return policy are the first two. Make sure to leave the original tags on the item. Some things cannot be returned for health reasons though.

Meredith Radford, BBB of ENC Communications Specialist, said, “Make sure you have a receipt with you. If they give you a gift receipt, the person that gifted you the item, that’s great. If they don’t, it can be kind of awkward I know to ask for a receipt from someone that you want to return the item, but it’s important to have if you do want to return it, so it’s a good idea to ask.”

For those wanting to return an item, bring a form of identification.