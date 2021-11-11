BBB warns against scams targeting military consumers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – On Veterans Day the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina is warning military consumers to be extra cautious of scams. According to their BBB ScamTracker Risk Report, service members, veterans, and their families lose more money when victims of a scam than non-military consumers.

They report the median loss for Veterans was 133 dollars and the median loss for active duty was 269 dollars. They say the three riskiest scams this year for veterans were online purchases employments and home improvement.

“We see scammers as opportunists, and they’re always seeking to capitalize off of consumers who were put in vulnerable or stressful situations such as veterans, but also military spouses and active-duty personnel,” Nick Hill, Communications Specialist, BBB of Eastern North Carolina.

Some tips they offer to avoid these scams are to be cautious when shopping online, be wary of work-from-home opportunities, and take cash-only deals in home improvement projects.

For more information on scams in your community and to warn others, visit BBB.org/ScamTracker.