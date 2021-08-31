BBB warns consumers about paperless ticket scams for upcoming football season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Professional and college football is set to kick off in September, Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina has tips on how fans can avoid paperless ticket scams.

Mallory Wojciechowski, president, and CEO of BBB says, “People are excited about seeing their teams in person this year making them more eager than ever to purchase tickets. It is important for consumers to be aware of the most common ways that scammers have been taking advantage of paperless tickets including “selling” tickets, receiving payment, and then sending fake ticket emails or sending links that lead to getting personal and credit card information.”

BBB offers the following tip to avoid paperless scams:

Consider Your Source. Try your best to purchase the tickets from the venue/team or the online third party that they are using (i.e. Ticketmaster). When going on other websites, be sure to know the difference between a professional ticket broker (a legitimate and accredited reseller), a ticket scalper (an unregulated and unlicensed ticket seller), and a scammer selling fraudulent tickets.

