GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The month of May is a busy time of year as college students move out for the summer, which is why the Better Business Bureau is warning people to be aware of moving scams.
According to the BBB, over one thousand complaints were filed against moving companies in 2021 alone. Officials say the most common mistake people can make, is not doing enough research before hiring a moving company.
“You really wanna make sure you take the time, research the company, make sure you’re checking the licensing and everything that’s really important so that you pick a trustworthy company so that you don’t end up without your belongings as well as out some money,” said Alyssa Parker, BBB’s director of communications in ENC.
Officials say it’s important to watch out for warning signs, be wary of unusual requests, get everything in writing, keep an inventory of your belongings, and don’t be afraid to ask questions.
For moving tips, accredited moving companies near you, and more, visit the BBB’s website.