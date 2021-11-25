Beware supply-chain shortages: When, where, how to get best shopping deals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The post-Thanksgiving shopping season is now in full swing, but supply-chain shortages might make that shopping a bit more frustrating.

Whether you shop at a brick-and-mortar store or do it online, you are going to encounter a lot of out-of-stock messages because of supply chain issues.

“Retailers are going to have a lot of trouble restocking things this year, ” said Kristen McGrath of RetailMeNot.

As a result, McGrath said shoppers may have to change priorities.

“If you’re flexible and you’re just looking for stocking stuffers, board games, holiday gifts, and home goods in general, you’ll probably find some sales on those in stores heading all the way through December,” she told CBS News.

Supply-chain shortages have helped boost prices for almost all goods, so it’s going to be harder to find deals.

Experts say if you want to get the best value on your holiday shopping, don’t buy everything at once.

Adobe Analytics says:

Black Friday is good day to find deals for home goods like furniture and tools

On Saturday, cybershoppers will see more deals for electronics and appliances

Sunday is the best day for apparel and sporting goods

Cyber Monday will be best for televisions

Even so, you may have to compromise when you are buying certain items.

“You may not get the exact brand and model that you’re looking for,” said Eric Matisoff of Adobe Analytics.

Retail experts say, because of supply-chain shortages, if see an item you want, buy it immediately because if you don’t, it might not be restocked before Christmas.