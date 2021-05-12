Bummed about Chick-fil-A’s sauce shortage? Here’s how to recreate the chain’s signature sauce at home

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 06: A sign hangs outside of a Chick-fil-A restaurant on May 06, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicken prices have risen sharply this year as suppliers struggle to keep up with demand, fueled in part, by the popularity of new chicken offerings from fast-food restaurants. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Chick-fil-A’s sauciest secret has been hiding in plain sight this whole time.

The chicken chain, which recently announced that it would start limiting the number of sauce packets provided with its guests’ orders, had once shared a rudimentary recipe for recreating its coveted Chick-fil-A dipping sauce with condiments easily found in the fridge.

According to a tweet posted by Chick-fil-A in 2012, the chain’s signature sauce is made by combining honey mustard, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing.

Did you know? Chick-fil-A Sauce is a magical blend of Honey Mustard, Barbecue and Ranch Sauces. http://t.co/BaLyqbM5 — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 16, 2012

The sauce’s original recipe, too, was reportedly just an “accidental” blend of barbecue and honey mustard, albeit a honey mustard recipe that a franchise operator in Fredericksburg, Virginia, had created himself, according to Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A’s 2012 tweet, of course, did not reveal the exact proportions needed for recreating the “magical” sauce. Meanwhile, a list of the sauce’s official ingredients only suggests that barbecue may be the most prevalent of the three flavors, according to the nutrition facts posted to Chick-fil-A’s website. (“BBQ sauce” is listed as the third ingredient, right after “soybean oil” and “sugar.”)

Despite this, the 2012 tweet might come as a blessing to Chick-fil-A fans who feel limited by the chain’s temporary sauce policy, which allots for only one packet per entrée.

“Due to industry-wide supply chain disruptions, some Chick-fil-A restaurants are experiencing a shortage of select items, like sauces,” a representative for the brand said in an emailed statement. “We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience.”

Those who can’t get enough of Chick-fil-A’s sauces — of which there are currently nine varieties — can also purchase larger 8-ounce “tubs” of select sauces at participating restaurants, as their supply has not been affected, according to a Chick-fil-a representative. Bottled versions are also currently for sale at participating retailers including Walmart, Target, Publix, H-E-B and more.