Buyers Remorse: Americans spend over $70,000 in online purchases they end up regretting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A recent survey of 2,000 Americans finds people typically spend an average of $899 online each year on disappointing items.

The breakdown of that study includes clothing (60%), tech (27%) and toys or children’s products (25%). The study says the average American wastes over $70,000 on disappointing online purchases during their lifetime.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Fakespot, the study also examined the impact of product reviews on buying decisions. Of those polled, 51 percent are more likely to trust bad reviews than good reviews when shopping online. More than half the poll (56%) return their disappointing buys, while 30 percent just throw them out and 29 percent opt to give them away as gifts.

“I ordered a Cat Cave bed for $60,” one respondent said. “It had rave reviews and sounded like something my cat would enjoy sleeping in. She slept in it one afternoon and was done with it. When she moved around in it, it collapsed, so it was not as advertised.”

People shared their most disappointing purchases:

“I ordered a leather jacket and when it arrived, it was a plastic jacket.”

“Steaks that tasted like shoes.”

“Supplements to help me lose weight, but I gained weight instead.”

“Wrong name on personalized jersey for [my] son.”

“An alarm clock — it had only one brightness button and you could not lower the brightness. It was so bright you couldn’t use it.”

“A fan that did not blow enough air.”

“It was a Nike Air Force 1 shoe, turns out it [was] fake.”

“Recliner chair — very uncomfortable.”

“I bought a book that I needed for community college and when it arrived, it was only the cardboard shipping container and nothing else. That was disappointing.”

