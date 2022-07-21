JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The nationwide car shortage is affecting dealerships across the nation and it’s no exception in Eastern North Carolina.

New cars are becoming harder to come by, and this is causing stress not only to customers but to local dealerships as well.

“It’s a new way of doing business,” said Dealer Principal at Parkway of Wilmington and Jacksonville, Mary Margaret Latham.

At the Parkway of Wilmington and the Parkway of Jacksonville, they said they’re adapting.

“So instead of just coming on the lot, buying a car that day, and driving away, we are on more of an ordering system. I mean, we do still sell cars off the lot when we have them. But I mean, for the most part, we’re selling our inventory down to zero on a daily basis,” said Latham.

Supply chain experts explain some of the reasons behind this shortage are the high demand for new cars, workforce issues and shortages.

“The information that is out there is that all of the semiconductor chip manufacturers around the world are at their, what we call theoretical capacity, meaning they are running 24/7 almost right now, and they still can’t keep up with the demand,” said Jon Kirchoff, an associate professor of Supply Chain Management at East Carolina University.

One Greenville resident, Chris Edmonds, said he began the process to order his dream car in 2020. He said it’s been a long process and after two years of waiting, he finally has his new Ford Bronco.

“The whole experience in the delay with the chip, it’s been a little frustrating. But over time, that car, it’s the first new car I’ve ever got. And I feel like it’s worth it,” said Edmonds.

Going forward, local dealerships are staying optimistic.

“Will it be at a point where we’ve got 300 cars sitting out here for sale going forward? New cars? I don’t know. I don’t I don’t anticipate it’s going to be like that. But I do anticipate that there will be more available,” said Latham.