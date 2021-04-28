Carteret County sheriff warns against latest phone scam

BEAUFORT, N.C. — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a new phone scam going around.

The office said scammers are calling people pretending to be a Carteret County deputy. They say the scammer is telling the victim to wire money through a Green Dot card to take care of legal issues.

Sheriff Asa Buck wants people to be aware of how their office and scammers operate.

“No local law enforcement agency will ever call you on the telephone and ask you to go get a Green Dot card or gift card or do anything to wire money or transfer money,” Buck said. “If we have a warrant for someone’s arrest, we’re not going to be collecting any money.”