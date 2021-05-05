‘Cash Mob’ idea helping support local businesses in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Another cash mob is popping up in Eastern North Carolina, this time in Onslow County.

Kim Perkins said she got the Facebook group idea from the City of New Bern. Perkins added that she sees how the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause business struggles in the area. She said she hopes that the “cash mob” will help the community.

“People will share what they found at these local businesses, and it’s a great way of free advertising for these local businesses that have probably been hit by the pandemic,” Perkins said.

If you are interested in joining or finding out how it works, click here for the Onslow County Cash Mob Facebook page.