GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re on a diet, Friday can be considered a cheat day.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 86th birthday in a big way. The doughnut chain is offering a deal where you can buy any dozen doughnuts at regular price and get a free dozen of the original glazed doughnuts for 86 cents. It’s all in celebration of the Winston-Salem-based business’ 86th birthday.

The doughnut chain started in 1937 when a baker bought a recipe from a chef in Louisiana and started making and selling the doughnuts at supermarkets. It caught on quickly and the rest, as they say, is history.

There’s a limit of four you can get in the shop and one online. If you order them online, use the promo code 86YEARS. It’s also while supplies last. Click here to find out more.

