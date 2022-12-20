JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the holiday season and people are heading out of town.

AAA wants to remind people to avoid busy travel times. It’s projected that about three million drivers are going to be on the roads from December 23 to January 2. The good news is that gas prices have dropped about 40 cents within the last month. This is around 10 cents cheaper than last year’s gas prices.

“Right now we’re in a bit of a fuel freefall, gas prices have been going down, they’ve been dropping,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas director of public relations. “And this comes at a perfect time as we’re all gearing up for a big road trip as we as we continue to the end of the year holiday travel.”

AAA also is reminding people to check their tire pressure, fluid levels and windshield wipers to ensure their car makes it through any weather.