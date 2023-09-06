GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thursday will allow all of us who missed Circle K’s special day last week to take part in the festivities. That includes 30 cents off gas and half-price food and beverages.

Customers can get 50% off food and beverages on Thursday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. After that, customers can get 30 cents off per gallon of gas from 4-7 p.m.

In addition:

Most locations will be handing out a limited quantity of fuel discount cards offering daily savings of 10 cents per gallon through the rest of the year

Customers can always save 10 cents on every gallon, every day when they sign up and pay with Circle K Easy Pay Debit

Circle K recently celebrated its first global Circle K Day across North America as well as in Europe and Asia. Places in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina were not able to participate due to Hurricane Idalia.

To see which locations are offering this deal, visit circlek.com/fuel-day.