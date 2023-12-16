GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gasoline prices have been sitting at their lowest levels recorded all year for the past several weeks, influenced mostly by the low price of oil.

“With pump prices falling slowly each day, it is likely that the national average will slide below $3 per gallon by the end of the year,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement Thursday.

Prices could fluctuate as drivers hit the road later this month for holiday season celebrations with friends and family. Today’s lower oil prices have been the result of record U.S. oil production, which has bolstered domestic supplies and kept prices low.

Michigan, Florida, Indiana, and Arizona have seen the steepest drop in average prices over the last week. In states like Texas—where gasoline is relatively cheaper compared to other parts of the U.S.—the recent fall in prices has drivers paying less for a gallon of gas than at any time in nearly the past three years.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of December 15.

North Carolina by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.91

– Week change: -$0.08 (-2.8%)

– Year change: -$0.08 (-2.6%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.98

– Week change: -$0.07 (-1.8%)

– Year change: -$0.89 (-18.4%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

#1. Asheville: $3.12

#2. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.02

#3. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $2.92

#4. Greensboro: $2.92

#5. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $2.92

#6. Wilmington: $2.92

#7. Burlington: $2.90

#8. Raleigh: $2.89

#9. Jacksonville: $2.88

#10. Winston-Salem: $2.88

#11. Greenville: $2.87

#12. Goldsboro: $2.85

#13. Rocky Mount: $2.83

#14. Fayetteville: $2.83

#15. New Bern: $2.77

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $4.70

#2. California: $4.63

#3. Washington: $4.22

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Texas: $2.55

#2. Mississippi: $2.63

#3. Oklahoma: $2.63

This story features writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.