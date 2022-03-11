GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Did you know that 400 million cups of coffee are consumed every day in the US? So it seems the best part of waking up is … coffee, in any way, shape, or form.

Coffee doesn’t just taste good, it’s also beneficial to your health. Dr. J David Prologo, an obesity medicine physician, who worked on a study that was covered in Time magazine, wrote about how caffeine has been shown in medical literature to be beneficial to our health, to anything from a metabolism booster to an improver of mood and mental function. What the study did was freeze the nerve that signaled hunger in the brain and allowed the patients to diet effectively.

National Caffeine Awareness Month Facts

1. Caffeine is a natural appetite suppressant and metabolism booster. Two things that specifically slow us down when we try to diet are hunger and slowing of the metabolism. Both can be mitigated using caffeine.

2. Caffeine has been shown to improve physical endurance. Another key element that blocks people from being successful with their weight loss efforts (probably enemy number 1) is limited exercise capacity. Caffeine has an evidence-supported role in changing that.

3. Caffeine DOES NOT produce dehydration with low to moderate intake, even in subjects who exercise (up to 400mgday)

4. Many studies have associated moderate caffeine consumption with decreased risk of degenerative diseases and death overtime.