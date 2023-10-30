GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Halloween approaches, it’s time for all the candy.

We know that these sweet treats contain a lot of sugar, but which one has the most? In a recent study, Snusboss analyzed over 50 popular Halloween candies to show which products contained the most sugar per 100 grams.

Candy prices called ‘outrageous’ as Halloween looms

The study found that Nerds Candy contains the highest quantity of sugar at 93 grams as opposed to Twizzlers, which has the least with 38. Sour Patch Kids closely followed with 80 grams while Swedish Fish wasn’t far behind with 77 grams.

With over 135,000 pounds of Nerds produced every single day, a recommended serving size of 15 grams is advised due to its substantial sugar content, representing 27% of the daily recommended added-sugar intake.

“As Halloween approaches, this research provides valuable insights into the sugar content of many well-loved products. It serves as a valuable resource for parents, helping them make informed choices for their children when trick-or-treating,” a spokesperson for Snusboss said.