GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With inflation soaring, interest rates increasing and the Gross Domestic Product shrinking, many are wondering if we’re heading towards a recession.

Haiyong Liu, a professor and chair of economics at East Carolina University, said the largest contributor to this concern is persistent inflation and the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy cycles.

“People are a little bit worried, and for the right reasons,” Liu said. “When you see the gas pump is taking more money out of your wallet and your salary is not really rising fast as the prices, people get concerned. People try to spread out their spending, and there’s a little bit of worry in the sentiment of consumers. I think that’s the large backdrop on this rising concern of the recession.”

Liu said if we have two low quarterly GDP growth numbers in a row, then a recession is possible. Right now, the first quarterly GDP percentage is at negative 1.4%.