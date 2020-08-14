Experts warn of contact tracing scams during pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Contact tracing is one of the many ways public health leaders are trying to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections. Scammers are taking advantage of these efforts to steal your personal information.

Scammers are sending messages through text, email, and social media. The message explains you’ve come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. It then instructs you to self-isolate and provides a link for more information. But don’t be so quick to click the link.

Experts are speaking out on how to tell a real contact tracer from a fake one:

A real one will likely call you and identify themselves and who they work for.

They will then ask you to confirm your name, address, and birthday in most cases.

They will not ask for government IDs, numbers, or bank information.

Authentic contact tracers will never expose the identity of the person who tested positive.

“Public Health officials implemented this contact tracing effort as a way to try and minimize and reduce the spread of Coronavirus and so, unfortunately, scammers saw it as an opportunity,” said Catherine Honeycutt, Communications Specialist, Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina.

Texts, emails, and social media messages aren’t the only ways scammers are attacking. They’re also using robocalls claiming to be contact tracing. What they will end up asking you for is your personal and financial information.

If you get a call that doesn’t feel right or they ask you for information that seems too personal, just simply hang up.