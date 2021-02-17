Food Lion in Rocky Mount recalls ground beef over ‘foreign material’

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Food Lion recalled ground beef from a store in Rocky Mount, the company has announced.

The recall applies to four kinds of beef only at the store at 1441 Hunterhill Rd., according to a news release.

The grocery store chain said the beef might contain “foreign material” but did not say what the material might be.

The beef was produced on Tuesday with a sell-by date of Thursday.

These are the types that are affected by the recall:

  • 73% Fresh Ground Beef (all sizes)
  • 80% Fresh Ground Chuck (all sizes)
  • 85% Fresh Ground Round (all sizes)
  • 93% Low Fat Ground Beef (all sizes)

Customers who purchased the affected product should not consume it, Food Lion said.

Customers can take the products to any Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price, the company said.

