GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – How about them apples?

From September 14 through October 4, Food Lion will be selling three pounds of Gala Apple Bags with a portion going to Feeding America food banks.

Apples will definitely be used a lot this upcoming fall season with pies, cider, and candy apples. Every bag brought is equal to five meals donated.

This campaign aims to raise awareness and inspire action to fight food insecurity.