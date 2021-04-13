Food Network recipe for popcorn and mayo salad is going viral

HOUSTON (KIAH) — How’s this for a new take on “salad?”

There’s a new recipe on the Food Network’s website that’s going viral — for a salad that uses popcorn and mayo. And sure some vegetables are in there, too. Why not?!

A starter recipe is called “Crunchy Snap Pea Popcorn Salad.” You sprinkle popcorn with white cheddar flavoring, then whip up a bowl of mayo, sour cream, vinegar, sugar and Dijon mustard. Add snap peas, carrots, celery and popcorn to the mix and voila!

Some are a little baffled by the recipe.

What the hell is this pic.twitter.com/7PSYVtytQ8 — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) April 11, 2021

Nevertheless, it’s going viral because lots of folks are either curious about it or they are actually dressing up their own “pop-coction” and posting it.

The creator of this salad is Molly Yeh, the host of the Food Network cooking show “Girl Meets Farm.” She says the salad, which “you eat with a spoon” is a “riff on an iconic Midwestern dish.” She added, “It’s so Midwestern, so quirky, and so delicious.”

I really want to know like…how Food Network ended up here. A game show network with interstitial popcorn salad and s’mores recipes. pic.twitter.com/0jnDFuMaqc — ej (@kesseje) April 11, 2021

Most people commenting about the recipe on social media say they would disagree. Others are braving it with a little sparkle of their own!

Me adding a little extra Mayo to the popcorn salad so it gets extra soggy☺️ pic.twitter.com/fRGi19E8cT — Maria de las Tontas (@REBL_103) April 12, 2021

Would you try it?